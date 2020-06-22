Mary Ellen Ruiz
Mary Ellen Ruiz, age 94, passed away on June 21, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Alfred Ruiz. Loving mother of Edward (Cindy) Ruiz, Julie (Todd) Staffen, Mary (Matthew) Hoch, Cecilia (Dennis) Tramel and Teresa Chapa. Blessed with sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 3 pm until 8 pm at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share a memory with the family on Mary Ellen's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.