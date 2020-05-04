|
|
Mary Ellen Welch
(nee Agnello) Mary Ellen, age 81, of Waterford and Keego Harbor passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She was born to Peter and Anna Agnello. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Shirley, two sisters in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard and Albert and her brother in-law, Casimer Green. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020