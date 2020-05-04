Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Welch Obituary
Mary Ellen Welch

(nee Agnello) Mary Ellen, age 81, of Waterford and Keego Harbor passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She was born to Peter and Anna Agnello. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Shirley, two sisters in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard and Albert and her brother in-law, Casimer Green. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now