Mary Ellen Young
Grosse Pointe Woods - Mary Ellen Cleary, 87 of Grosse Pointe Woods died on April 22, 2020. Mary Ellen was born November 26, 1932 in Detroit to Andrew "Ernie" and Rosalie (nee Kubinski) Cleary. Preceded in death by her brother Gerald A. Cleary. She is survived by sister-in-law Marge Cleary, nephews Christopher (Nona) and Daniel (Jennifer) Cleary and nieces Maureen (Andrew) Young and Anne (Matt) Kassuba. She will be lovingly remembered by her 10 great nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was a teacher of over 30 yrs at Lake Shore High School, St. Clair Shores, MI. A graduate of Dominican High School and the University of Detroit. She had a life-long love of dogs, especially her golden retrievers. She was a member of St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church. Memorial mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Father Solanus Casey Center or the Eggleston Memorial Foundation, Lake Shore HS : C/O Gloria Ehaler, 7770 Phillips Dr, Algonac , MI 48001.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020