Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Young Obituary
Mary Ellen Young

Grosse Pointe Woods - Mary Ellen Cleary, 87 of Grosse Pointe Woods died on April 22, 2020. Mary Ellen was born November 26, 1932 in Detroit to Andrew "Ernie" and Rosalie (nee Kubinski) Cleary. Preceded in death by her brother Gerald A. Cleary. She is survived by sister-in-law Marge Cleary, nephews Christopher (Nona) and Daniel (Jennifer) Cleary and nieces Maureen (Andrew) Young and Anne (Matt) Kassuba. She will be lovingly remembered by her 10 great nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was a teacher of over 30 yrs at Lake Shore High School, St. Clair Shores, MI. A graduate of Dominican High School and the University of Detroit. She had a life-long love of dogs, especially her golden retrievers. She was a member of St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church. Memorial mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Father Solanus Casey Center or the Eggleston Memorial Foundation, Lake Shore HS : C/O Gloria Ehaler, 7770 Phillips Dr, Algonac , MI 48001.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -