|
|
Mary Etta Miller
Mary Etta Miller, age 88, passed away November 24, in Grosse Pointe Woods. She was born August 22, 1931 to the late Forest and Mildred (Darling) Colbath.
Mary Etta graduated from Macomb Community College and Wayne State University. She was a choir director and organist for several churches. She was a member of AGO (American Guild of Organists), the Choristers Guild and an ORFF Certified Instructor. Mary Etta taught in the St. Clair Shores Public Schools. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed gardening and playing the dulcimer. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
Mary Etta is survived by her children, Kathleen Zmijewski, Mary Joan (Robin) Lun, Russell (Jeannine) Miller; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William "Bill" C. Miller; brothers, Harold (Elaine) Colbath, Edward (Shirley) Colbath; and a son-in-law Douglas Zmijewski.
Visitation for Mary Etta will be December 1, from 3-8 PM. Instate from 11 AM until Funeral Service at Noon December 2nd at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019