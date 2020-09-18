Mary Evelyn Reid
Troy - Mary was the heart and soul of our family. She will be remembered for her elegance, her love of beauty in all forms, and her fierce spirit. She was born with an innate sense of style, dressing with flair and changing her look with each decade. She had a special talent and love for arranging flowers, and put her quick brain to work for her favorite game of bridge. She loved to entertain. Mary was the most loyal friend you could ever have.
Mary was born in Windsor, Canada on April 25th, 1927 to Florine Dumouchelle and Eugene McDevitt.
She left her failing body on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 and we know that she is with the Holy Spirit. We hope she is also reuniting with the family and friends she lost over the years. She was 93 and lived a long, resilient life; she was at peace when it was time to go.
Mary was widowed twice, preceded in death by Frank Brock when she was 28 and John (Jack) Reid when she was 50. She held our blended family together with courage, determination and deep love. Her quiet love of her Catholic faith inspired her to volunteer in support of St Hugo's with the altar guild, parish rummage sales, mailings and whatever needed to be done; her faith also helped her to create a strong family life.
She is survived by her eight children: Linda Reid (Kathryn Clubb), Frank Reid (Nanette), Tim Reid (Chandra), Christine Reid (Manual Acevedo), Larry Reid, David Reid (Julie), Mary Ann Beattie, and Richard Reid. Her grandchildren are Shalina, Ranesh, Kim, Manny, Claudia, Brian, Jordan, Kevin, Ashley, Adam and Johnny. Her great grandchildren are Colin, Wesley, Camilla, Sariya, Manuela, Luke, Hayes and River. She has two remaining devoted sisters, Mary McDevitt IHM, and Betty Boss.
She was a unique light in the world; we will all miss her dearly.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 25th, at 10 am at St Hugo's Church. The Mass will also be streamed. https://www.sthugo.org/219
. We will have a celebration of Mary in the summer with all welcome when we are able to gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Retirement Fund https://ihmsisters.org/ways-of-supporting/giving-opportunities/donate/
.