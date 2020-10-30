1/1
Mary Faye Flemming
1945 - 2020
Mary Faye Flemming

Mary Faye Flemming was born in Toronto, Canada May 6th, 1945 and died on October 16, 2020. Faye was preceded in death by James and Mary Flemming, her parents. Sister of Georgia (Joseph) Banyai, Aunt to Andrew J. Banyai and Margaret (Banyai) and Ary Schottenstein. Attended Michigan State University and received an MBA from Farleigh Dickenson University. Faye lived in Oakland County and then moved to Houston and then New York, returning to Michigan to be close to family. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
