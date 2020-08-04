1/1
Sister Mary Gabrielle Hoefer R.s.m.
Sister Mary Gabrielle Hoefer, R.S.M.

Farmington Hills - 89, entered eternal life on July 12, 2020, at Angela Hospice, Livonia, following a lengthy illness. Surviving are her sister, Sister Monica, many friends and her loving community of Mercy. Prayers of Remembrance will take place Thursday morning, August 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the McAuley Life Center, Farmington Hills. Please witness the ceremony through ZOOM, (meeting ID: 919 6519 8769, password: 389724). Interment Holy Sepulchre. heeney-sundquist.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
