Sister Mary Gabrielle Hoefer, R.S.M.
Farmington Hills - 89, entered eternal life on July 12, 2020, at Angela Hospice, Livonia, following a lengthy illness. Surviving are her sister, Sister Monica, many friends and her loving community of Mercy. Prayers of Remembrance will take place Thursday morning, August 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the McAuley Life Center, Farmington Hills. Please witness the ceremony through ZOOM, (meeting ID: 919 6519 8769, password: 389724). Interment Holy Sepulchre. heeney-sundquist.com