Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
(248) 627-3412
Mary Grba

Mary Grba Obituary
MARY GRBA

Holly - GRBA, MARY ELLEN BERNADETTE KOERBER of Ortonville, Holly and Roscommon; died February 9, 2020. Born on April 14, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Corinne Koerber. Mother to Helen and Jo-Ella (Rick); Grandmother of Kyle J. (Kelly) Wright; Sister of Katherine (Jim) Gelmini, Jeannette (Allen) Chumita; Corinne (Bill) Boyd; Charles (Arlynda) and Bill (Joan); also survived by many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. Mary was and R.N. retiring from Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, MI. She held a special place in her heart for Wheelock Memorial Hospital in Goodrich, MI. She was an active member of longstanding of the Emergency Nurses Association. She was also active in Emergency Preparedness in Genesee County and Oakland County. She loved Nursing and promoted Nursing. Mary also loved the North Country of Michigan. Her pet dogs, flowers and Michigan beautiful lakes and rivers. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Memorial contributions my be made Mt. Thabor Monastery or Earthjustice. Envelopes are available at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
