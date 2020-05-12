|
Mary Hayden
Charlevoix - Mary Theresa Etlinger Hayden died peacefully May 6, 2020. She was born on Jan 12, 1922 to Peter and Mary (Lennert) Etlinger in Detroit and raised with her siblings Peter and Theresa. Mary graduated from All Saints High School, worked for Michigan Bell and married James V. Hayden on July 30, 1941. Mary and Jim raised raised five children: Fr. Jim Hayden, Patrick (Judy) Hayden, Kathleen (Virgil) Rentz, John (Linda) Hayden, Mary Ann Goetz (died March 24, 2016) husband John Goetz. Mary is survived by 10 grandchildren: Renee Rasmussen, Terry Hayden, Christina DelGudio, Gregory Rentz, Lauren Bodnar, Jessica Peterson, Colleen McDonald, Steven Goetz, Cheryl Goetz, James Goetz, and 10 great grand children,
After raising her children Mary worked for the State of MI as a medical secretary retiring in 1989. Mary enjoyed cooking, cleaning and helping family. Mary was a devout Catholic who emphasized Faith, Hope, Family, Education, and Service to others. At age 90, Mary moved from Livonia to Charlevoix, resided at the American House, and was loved by all.
Mary was predeceased by her husband James (Bud) of 48 years, daughter Mary Ann, parents, brother Fr. Peter Etlinger, and sister Theresa Niblo.
Services for Mary were held in Charlevoix with committal in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Memorials may be made to in Mary's name.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 14, 2020