Mary Helen Suciu



West Bloomfield - SUCIU, Mary Helen, age 84, of West Bloomfield. Mary was born on July 13th, 1936 in Detroit, MI. She grew up proudly Romanian -- speaking the language, cooking traditional foods with her mother and being part of a Romanian dance group. When she was 16, Mary met Nick who became her beloved husband, while he was on leave from the Airforce during the Korean War. That same year, Mary's father died and she became the sole supporter of her mother. Despite working weekends and nights, she graduated with her class from St. Charles Boromeo High School in Detroit. Mary met Nick again as a 22 year-old. They married in 1960 at St. George's Byzantine Catholic church in Detroit. Seven years later, they started their family. Nick and Mary raised three children from infancy; Chris, Laura and Nick III. Being a mother was one of Mary's proudest achievements. Mary was also a proud grandmother to five beloved grandchildren ranging in age from 24 to 2.5 years: Hannah, Alex, Judah, Noa and Adam. She and Nick traveled with the kids frequently, including to the Canadian Rockies, Yellowstone, Texas and Louisiana to visit family, and Mexico. When Mary was in her early 50's, she returned to school. She earned her associate's degree in business from Oakland Community College in 1990.Mary's devotion to the church spanned her lifetime. Some highlights include being a third order member at the St. Bonaventure Capuchin monastery in Detroit as a young teen; working as a parish secretary at St. Cletus in Warren; serving as the visionary bookstore manager at St. Mary's Orchard Lake Schools for 17 years; and singing in the choir at Our Lady of Refuge for 27 years. Her lifetime affiliation with the St. Bonaventure monastery, from 10-84 years of age, was capped by a personal invitation to the beatification of Father Solanus Casey in Detroit. Nick and Mary had the honor of being seated on the main floor of the stadium. It was a true highlight of Mary's devotion to her faith. After Mary retired from St. Mary's bookstore, she traveled extensively with Nick. They enjoyed cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the northern Mediterranean, and they made pilgrimages to places like Fatimah and Lourdes. In 2010, to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Mary and Nick traveled to the Holy Land where they had the opportunity to renew their wedding vows. They commented that, "the wine was not as satisfying as the wine was 2,010 years ago!" The pilgrimage to the Holy Land inspired Mary to sponsor the education of students in Palestine. This lead her to help establish St. Joseph's chapel in Pontiac and she remained a major supporter of their work. Mary helped to create the popular Stretch and Tone class for seniors with the West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation. As a lead instructor, she helped to grow the class from 3 to 60 people. She was recognized for her work, including a televised interview on Splash community network. Mary was an avid reader, and she loved to sing and laugh. Mary's positive influence on others was extraordinary. People were drawn to her like moths to a warm, steady flame. And if she met you, you were likely to become lifetime friends. Mary touched the lives of so many people: her husband and family, friends, neighbors, faith communities, Stretch and Tone class, Restaurant Ramblers, and the people who benefitted from her volunteerism and philanthropy. She will be deeply missed. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Refuge, 3700 Commerce Road, West Bloomfield. Msgr. Gerald McEnhill, celebrant. Mary will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. Interment Pine Lake Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, October 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor. A rosary service will begin at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery, 1740 Mt Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207, (313) 579-2100









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store