Mary Helen (Burskey) WatkinsMary Helen (Burskey) Watkins, age 91, of Union Lake, passed away October 2, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Susan (Tim) Cartier, Mike (Susan) Burskey, Bruce Burskey, Cheryl (Troy) Simons, Judy (Tim) Purcell and Maureen (Robert) Burskey; her treasured grandchildren: Brandon, Cameron (Meghan), Tyler (Charli), Ashleigh, Jaclyn, Randy (Jordan), Conor, Bridget, Abbey and Gabriel; her adored great-grandchildren: MacKenzi and Bella; and her dear siblings: Mercedes (the late John) Wetzel and Diane Young.Helen, a devout Catholic, was born August 17, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Young. She was an example of how to overcome adversity in life by relying on her faith and tenacity. She was extremely active with Project Linus after her retirement from PCI in Commerce Township.Helen was preceded in passing by her parents: Arthur and Dorothy Young; her spouses: Don Burski and Raymond Watkins; her son: Ken Burskey; and her siblings: Arthur (Chris) Young and Phyllis (Arnold) Carter.Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm (Eulogies 7:00pm) at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00am (In State 10:00am) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road, White Lake. Burial at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.