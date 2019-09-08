|
Mary Helene Tomalo McGraw
Bloomfield Hills - Age 64, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, following a courageous and heroic ten-year battle with refractory Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Mary was an avid and talented master gardener who had a wonderful smile and loved life. She left her family and friends with breathtaking and award-winning gardens to enjoy and by which to remember her. Early in her career, Mary was a dedicated nurse who loved to take care of patients and found joy in helping others. She was a graduate of Wayne State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing after which, she worked for years as a visiting nurse taking care of cancer patients in their homes for the first hospice established in Southeastern Michigan. A talented woman, Mary was a skilled cook, artist, designer, skier, golfer, and animal lover. Her heart soared in Leland, Mich., where her family has a lake home, and where she spent much of her time in the summer walking the beach on Lake Michigan with her dog Carri and then Phoebe, her energetic rescue dog. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stephen, and her three children: Erin (Sean O'Malley), Julia, and Alex. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m., at Christ Church Cranbrook, in Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, in Mary's memory, the family requests donations be made to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, (Michigan) or the Michigan Humane Society.
