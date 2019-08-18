Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Rochester Hills - Ames, Mary J. of Rochester Hills, passed away August 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Ames; loving mother of David Patton, Deborah (Ted) Carls, James (Kathleen) Patton, Karen (Tom) Poloski, and Marty (Robin) Patton; caring step-mother of Tom (Julie) Ames and Joan (Ken) Samborski; loving grandmother of Justin (Rebecca) Carls, Raymond (Kerry) Patton, Douglas (Sarah) Patton, Nicholas Patton, the late Mason Samborski, Natalie (Jeremy) Morrish, and Kurt (Hayley) Samborski; devoted great-grandmother of Avery, Madeline, Kyle, Audrey, Sydney, Grayson, Sylvan, Wendell, and Larkin; cherished sister of the late Anna Buzenski, the late Marilyn Armstrong, the late Jack Wildermuth, the late Phyllis "Sue" Adler, James (Edith) Wildermuth, Kathryn Rinehart, the late Stephen Wildermuth, Harry (Bonnie) Wildermuth, Sally Dean, and Gary (Grace) Wildermuth. Memorial visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:30am to the 11am Memorial Service at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Inurnment will be at Mount Avon Cemetery, Rochester. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
