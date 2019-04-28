Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Mary J. Bringer Obituary
Mary J. Bringer

- - April 25, 2019. Wife of the late Rudolph. Dear mother of Paul Bringer and Maria Duey (David). Grandmother of Nathaniel Duey. Sister of Amelia Curis, Adele Abraham and the late Louis and Joseph Assaff, Josephine David, Annie Nader and Sylvia Akouri. Funeral Service Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes to or Beaumont Health Foundation.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
