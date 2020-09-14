Mary Jane Cosmo
Mary Jane Cosmo, age 88, passed away September 12, 2020.
Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late Edward Cosmo; loving mother of David (Kathy) Cosmo, Catherine (Rob Langley) Cosmo, and Marie Cosmo; devoted grandmother of Nikki Rose Cosmo and Matthew (Lara) Prange; proud great-grandmother of Jasper and Oliver Prange; and dear sister of Anne Rospond.
Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 4 - 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Thursday, September 17, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 26262 Ryan Road, Warren. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.
