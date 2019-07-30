Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Mary Jane Marcozzi

Mary Jane Marcozzi Obituary
Mary Jane Marcozzi

- - Marcozzi, Mary Jane (nee McClelland), age 90, of West Branch, passed away July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donati. Loving mother of Toni, Mark, Donna and Richard. Proud grandmother and great grandmother. Memorial visitation Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of the service 6 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorials to are appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 30, 2019
