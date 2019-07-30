|
|
Mary Jane Marcozzi
- - Marcozzi, Mary Jane (nee McClelland), age 90, of West Branch, passed away July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donati. Loving mother of Toni, Mark, Donna and Richard. Proud grandmother and great grandmother. Memorial visitation Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of the service 6 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorials to are appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 30, 2019