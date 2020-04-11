Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nicol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Nicol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Nicol Obituary
Mary Jane Nicol

Mary Jane Nicol was born December 8, 1933 and passed away on April 6, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late James Nicol.

She is survived by her children; Anne (Jim) Meixner and Jim (Kelly) Nicol, grandchildren; Matthew Meixner, Andrew (Jessica) Meixner and Sean Meixner, great grandchildren; Lucas and Oliver. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary loved spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by them all. Mary was an avid Red Wings fan. Her catholic faith was very important to her.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -