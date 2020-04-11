|
|
Mary Jane Nicol
Mary Jane Nicol was born December 8, 1933 and passed away on April 6, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late James Nicol.
She is survived by her children; Anne (Jim) Meixner and Jim (Kelly) Nicol, grandchildren; Matthew Meixner, Andrew (Jessica) Meixner and Sean Meixner, great grandchildren; Lucas and Oliver. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary loved spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by them all. Mary was an avid Red Wings fan. Her catholic faith was very important to her.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020