Mary Jane Pence
Westland - Passed away June 18, 2019 age 89. Beloved wife of Robert and loving mother of Greg (Vickie) and Gay (Joe) Kent. Cherished grandmother of Carl (Joni), Steven (Marlayna), Myra and Michael. Proud great-grandmother of Elleazah, Samuel, Hadessah, Zoey and Wyatt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Friday 3-8 p.m. Gathering 9:30 am Saturday, at First United Church, 6443 Merriman (W. of Warren) until time of service at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019