Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Quilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane "Molly" Quilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane "Molly" Quilling Obituary
Mary Jane "Molly" Quilling

Sterling Heights, MI - QUILLING, MARY JANE "MOLLY" Age 89 January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving sister of Nancy(the late Gary)Nugent & Margery(the late Bob)Vaughen. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Molly was a life long educator teaching Biology for many years in Michigan & Louisiana. After retiring from teaching, Molly moved back to Michigan and worked part-time as a Lab Assistant at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester. Molly had a passion and love of music and the arts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, the Humane Society of Oakland County or PBS. Inurnment Iron Creek Cemetery, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now