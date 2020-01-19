|
|
Mary Jane "Molly" Quilling
Sterling Heights, MI - QUILLING, MARY JANE "MOLLY" Age 89 January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving sister of Nancy(the late Gary)Nugent & Margery(the late Bob)Vaughen. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Molly was a life long educator teaching Biology for many years in Michigan & Louisiana. After retiring from teaching, Molly moved back to Michigan and worked part-time as a Lab Assistant at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester. Molly had a passion and love of music and the arts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, the Humane Society of Oakland County or PBS. Inurnment Iron Creek Cemetery, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jan. 19, 2020