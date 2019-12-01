|
Mary Jane Ralston
Mary Jane Ralston, age 82, died November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Ralston, and dear mother of Catherine (Rick) Zasadny and James (Jodi) Ralston. Cherished grandmother of Brandon Ralston, William (Corinna) Zasadny, Ashley (Simon) Hanna, Matthew (fiancé Abby) Zasadny, Kyle (Ally) Ralston, Allyssa Ralston, and great-grandmother of Isaac, Ella, Bailey, and Harper. Dear sister of David (Ellen) Farrell, Elaine (Gordon) Green, and Irene (Dale) Folk. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Mrs. Ralston will lie in state Wednesday, 10:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
