Mary Jane Shillito
1932 - 2020
Mary Jane Shillito

Shillito, Mary Jane. June 6, 2020 Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Eric and the late Thomas and Paul Shillito. Mary Jane was born July 16, 1932 in Detroit, MI to the late Victor and Lillian Joyce. Also survived by Daughter-in-law Kathy(Ken) Rosbury. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gleaners or Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Whenever you feel like criticizing anyone…just remember that all the people in this world haven't had the advantages that you've had." - F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
