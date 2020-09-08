Mary Jane Thomann
Southgate - Thomann, Mary Jane. Age 88. September 7, 2020 of Southgate. Beloved aunt of John (Denise) Thomann, Judy (David) Chartrand and Paul (Doreen) Thomann. Dearest cousin of Eleanor Wirth, Evelyn Young, Joni Holder and Jimmy Neubacher. Also survived by her great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Elmer, George and John and several of her loved nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a life-long member of Trinity-St. Mark's Church and was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan. Visitation is on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 am at Trinity- St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 9315 W. Fort St., Detroit until the time of the service at 11 am. Interment at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity-St. Mark's Church or to the Fred Thomann Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.localimpactalliance.org/funds
