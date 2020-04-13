Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
1925 - 2020
Warren - Passed away April 12, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born July 22, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Roseann (Tony) Kornichuk and Jane Vsetula. Loving grandmother of Monica and Tony and great grandmother of Billy. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
