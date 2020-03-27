|
Mary Jane Woodworth
Clinton Twp. - Mary Jane Woodworth age 68, passed away Monday March 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She was an active and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Clemens, Michigan. Mary Jane was a member of Sportman's Dog Training Club of Detroit, the Up N Over Dog Club, and supported many other dog organizations throughout the state. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Mary Sheridan Woodworth. She is survived by her sister Catherine Woodworth of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and her beloved dog Lucy who had been her steady companion for 10 years. A celebration of Mary Jane's life is planned for a later date.
Mary Jane would love to be remembered by your memorial donation to the Detroit Dog Rescue, P. O. Box 806119, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080 (www.detroitdogrescue.com).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020