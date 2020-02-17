Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Andrews Obituary
Mary Jean Andrews

Mary Jean Andrews (nee Garry), age 89, passed away February 14, 2020.

She was the daughter of Bernard "Bum" and Hilda Noe Garry; Cherished wife of the late Howard Keith Andrews; Loving mother of Pamela J. (Stephen) LaMont and Mark B. Andrews; Dear grandmother of Kevin D. (Elizabeth) Roberts and great-grandmother of Asher Finnegan and Oliver; Loving sister of the late Donald J. Garry, DDS, and sister-in-law of Deborah E. Andrews.

Services handled privately. Share a memory at www.res urrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -