Mary Jean Andrews
Mary Jean Andrews (nee Garry), age 89, passed away February 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of Bernard "Bum" and Hilda Noe Garry; Cherished wife of the late Howard Keith Andrews; Loving mother of Pamela J. (Stephen) LaMont and Mark B. Andrews; Dear grandmother of Kevin D. (Elizabeth) Roberts and great-grandmother of Asher Finnegan and Oliver; Loving sister of the late Donald J. Garry, DDS, and sister-in-law of Deborah E. Andrews.
Services handled privately. Share a memory at www.res urrectionfuneralhome.com
