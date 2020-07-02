Mary Jill Maloney
Johns Creek - MALONEY (Dilworth) - Mary Jill, age 83, of Johns Creek, GA died June 22, 2020. A memorial mass will be on July 2, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Benedict's Catholic Church by Rev. Paul A. Flood, Pastor. Jill was married to her husband, Bill for 62 years. They had five children. Jill was passionately devoted to Bill & Family. Her hobbies were walking, golfing, bowling, bridge, crossword puzzles and an avid reader. Jill, a native of Detroit MI and lived in Alpharetta the past 34 yrs was preceded in death by her son, Peter John Maloney, she is survived by her husband, William Michael Maloney of Johns Creek, GA; four children, Julie Ann Hermansen (Craig) of Lawrenceville, GA; Michael Lawrence Maloney of Johns Creek, GA; Daniel Thomas Maloney (Wendy) of Kenner, LA; James Matthew Maloney (Wanda) of Winston-Salem, NC; dil, Sharon Maloney of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Bill Maloney (Kelly), Matt Maloney, Zachery Hermansen (Jessica), Kyle Hermansen, Nicole Hermansen (Tyler), Callie Maloney, Hollie Maloney, Aidan Maloney, Colin Maloney, Megan Maloney; great grandchildren, Anna Maloney, Jacob Maloney, Michael Maloney, David Maloney, & Kinsley Whitehair. The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to Fanny, Andrea, and Ese, for their gentle loving care & support to Jill and special thanks to Kadan Homecare. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com
and in lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Alzheimer's Association
- GA Chapter. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.