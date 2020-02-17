Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lafrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Lafrance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Lafrance Obituary
Mary Jo Lafrance

St. Clair Shores - Mary Jo Lafrance (nee: Beaupre), age 71, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1948 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to the proud parents of Joseph and Eleanor Beaupre. Mary Jo is the loving mother to Dawn Duquet and Sean (Sandy) Duquet. She is the cherished grandmother of Alex Hillriegel, Emily Duquet, Garret Duquet, and Erica Duquet. Mary Jo is the dear sister to Nancy (Dick) Megregian and Carol (Matt) Fett. Visitation will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on February 25, 2020, beginning with at 11:00 am gathering until time of service at 12 noon, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Luncheon to follow. Memorial donations appreciated to either St. Jude Children's Fund or ASPCA.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -