Mary Jo Lafrance
St. Clair Shores - Mary Jo Lafrance (nee: Beaupre), age 71, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1948 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to the proud parents of Joseph and Eleanor Beaupre. Mary Jo is the loving mother to Dawn Duquet and Sean (Sandy) Duquet. She is the cherished grandmother of Alex Hillriegel, Emily Duquet, Garret Duquet, and Erica Duquet. Mary Jo is the dear sister to Nancy (Dick) Megregian and Carol (Matt) Fett. Visitation will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on February 25, 2020, beginning with at 11:00 am gathering until time of service at 12 noon, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Luncheon to follow. Memorial donations appreciated to either St. Jude Children's Fund or ASPCA.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020