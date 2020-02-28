|
Mary Jo Lynch
Ann Arbor - Age 80, passed away on February 26, 2020 at Glacier Hills Senior Living Community. She is survived by three siblings: Michael (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA; Nora (Mark Rubin) of Ann Arbor, and Gulfport, FL; and Patty (Tom Cavallo) of Pittsfield Township, MI. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews and many loving cousins and friends.
Mary Jo was born in Detroit, MI. She received a BA from Marygrove College, an AMLS degree from the University of Michigan, and an MA in English from the University of Detroit. Mary Jo served as reference librarian at the University of Detroit from 1962-1969, and at the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) from 1969-1971. She was an assistant professor in the School of Library Science at the University of Michigan from 1971-1973. From 1973-1976 she attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey where she received a PhD in Library Science.
From 1976-2003, Mary Jo worked at the American Library Association (ALA) in Chicago, IL, where she served as Director of the ALA Office for Research and Statistics. She was a leader in the library profession and in 1994 she received the Distinguished Alumna of the Year Award from the Rutgers School of Communication, and Information and Library Studies.
Mary Jo loved Chicago but following her retirement she came home to Michigan to be closer to her family and friends. She choose to live at the Glacier Hills Senior Living Community in Ann Arbor and was always happy with that decision. Mary Jo lived a full, happy and productive life in spite of many challenges resulting from her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis at the age of 24. Funeral services will be private.
For more information about Mary Jo's life as well as an opportunity to leave condolences visit www.niefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020