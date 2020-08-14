1/1
Mary Joann (Nolan) Miller
Mary Joann (Nolan) Miller

Rochester Hills - Mary Joann (Nolan) Miller, 72, passed away on August 13 after her second battle with cancer with her children by her side. A retired Catholic school teacher, she was born to the late William and Eleanor Nolan on June 5, 1948 in Detroit and graduated from St. Ambrose High School and Western Michigan University. She is survived by children Erin (Andy) Dominianni of Kalamazoo and Kevin (Sarah) Miller of Rochester Hills. Proud grandmother of Riley and William Dominianni and Giada and Fiona Miller. Devoted sister of William (Diane) Nolan and the late Nancy (Wiley) McCoy and aunt to Carrie Nolan and Billy (Sara) Nolan and Nolan McCoy as well as great aunt to Stella and Jameson Nolan. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
