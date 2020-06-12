Mary Joanne Grace of Oakland Township was born in Pontiac on October 17, 1947, to the late Albert and Rose Galler. She went home to the Lord on June 4, 2020. Mary grew up on her family farm with her six brothers and sisters: Marguerite, Albert, Robert, Adele, John (Tom), and Sharon. She was a registered nurse. She worked at Crittenton Hospital and then in home health care, which she practiced until her passing. She married Edward Grace on August 21, 1970 and they were married for nearly 50 years. Mary was an active volunteer with St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rochester. She loved gardening, family gatherings, and spending time with her six grandchildren: Brenner, Sofia, Eden, Cecelia, Ellington, and Madelyn. Others left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Colleen (Scott) Hicks, and Ami Grace-Tardy (Vince Tardy) and her son Scott (Melissa) Grace. Funeral Mass, Friday, June 19, 2020 12:00 noon with an instate time of 11:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.