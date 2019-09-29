Services
Mary Joanne Theisen Allen


1920 - 2019
Mary Joanne Theisen Allen Obituary
Mary Joanne Theisen Allen

- - Died September 26, 2019 Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She was 99 years old. Jo was born on Valentine's Day, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan. She was adopted at birth by John C. Jr. and Winifred (McFall) Jackson. She received her high school diploma from St. Mary's Academy in Monroe, Michigan and subsequently attended Marygrove College. While in college, she began to model professionally, primarily for J.L Hudson Co. and for Ford Motor Co. She loved animals, adventure and dixieland music. Jo never missed an opportunity for horseback riding, a passion she developed as a young girl. In her mid-twenties, she is believed to be the first woman in to state of Michigan to water ski. Into her seventies, she continued to horseback ride and to water ski. She also white water rafted, rock repelled in the west and hot air ballooned. As a great-grandmother, Jo enthusiastically took up ski diving and still danced a great Charleston. Jo married John A. "Jack" Theisen in September of 1940, a marriage of 57 years until his death in May 1997. In 1998, she married long time family friend and widower, Bruce Allen. Bruce died in December 2003. Services will be held privately. She is survived by her children, Michael (Kathleen) Theisen of The Villages, Florida, Patti Moye (Craig Winterhof) of Denver, Colorado and Kellen (Monica Castillo) Theisen of Gex, France as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
