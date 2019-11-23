Services
Clinton Township - Born Rosemary Remark on March 17, 1921 and passed away November 23, 2019 at the age of 98. She entered the Monastery of St. Therese in 1939 at the age of 18. Public visitation will be Tuesday 8 am-6 pm (please call the Monastery at (586) 790-7255 to arrange a later time) at the Carmelite Monastery of St. Therese, 35750 Moravian Dr., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated at the Monastery on Wednesday (time is pending). Please call Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.(586) 751-3131 for further information. www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
