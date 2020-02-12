Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
508 N. Adelaide St
Fenton, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
508 N. Adelaide St
Fenton, MI
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
621 W. Long Lake Rd
Troy, MI
Mary Josephine "Josie" DiTeodoro

- - February 10, 2020, Age 89. Loving mother of Lisa Martorana (Philip). Treasured grandmother of John Michael. Dear sister of Diane Jurco (Andrew), Diana Perry and the late Frank. Caring aunt of Christina and Marlaina. Beloved daughter of the late George and Marie Gonzalez and the late James Perry. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Visitation at church begins Saturday 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 508 N. Adelaide St., Fenton, followed by 1 p.m. Burial Service at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
