Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
McAuley Center
28750 W. 11 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
McAuley Center
28750 W. 11 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
McAuley Center
28750 W. 11 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rsm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Julianne Strazanac Rsm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Mary Julianne Strazanac Rsm Obituary
Sister Mary Julianne Strazanac, RSM

Farmington Hills - 91, June 23, 2019. Surviving are many nieces and nephews, as well as her Sisters of Mercy Community. Welcome Home Service, Wednesday, June 26th, 3:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm Prayer Vigil. Mass of Resurrection Thursday, June 27, 10:30 am. All services at McAuley Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now