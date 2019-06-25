|
|
Sister Mary Julianne Strazanac, RSM
Farmington Hills - 91, June 23, 2019. Surviving are many nieces and nephews, as well as her Sisters of Mercy Community. Welcome Home Service, Wednesday, June 26th, 3:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm Prayer Vigil. Mass of Resurrection Thursday, June 27, 10:30 am. All services at McAuley Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019