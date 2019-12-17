|
|
Mary K. Luoma
Dearborn - Mary K. Luoma, of Dearborn, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at age 97. Born January 26, 1922 in Pinto, Maryland, the daughter of Howard and Estelle Longerbeam. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Luoma; loving mother of Lila (Ted) Adamczyk, Mary Kaye (John) Aukee and Paul (Linda) Luoma; grandmother of Paul (Alicia) Luoma, Erik (Liz) Luoma, Laila Aukee-Greco (Steven) and Emelia Aukee. The Luoma family will receive guests Saturday, December 21st at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, 12:00pm until the 2:00 pm Funeral Service. Interment will follow at North Farmington Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019