Services
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
3077 Glouchester
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
3077 Glouchester
Troy, MI
View Map
Royal Oak - Mary K. Piscopink, May 26, 1933 - May 23, 2019, formerly of Royal Oak, MI. Survived by brother Frank W., nephews James (Michele), John (Jennifer), and David (Jody), niece Karen Hale (David), and several great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Frank A. and Irene (VanPoucker), twin brother Robert J., and nephews Thomas and Robert L. Visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017 (Livernois between 14 and 15 Mile Road); 248-435-9010. Funeral mass 10:30 a.m., instate at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31 at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy, MI 48084. www.gramerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
