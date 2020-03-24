|
Mary Katherine "Kay" Burgin
Royal Oak - Mary Katherine "Kay" Burgin, age 84, of Royal Oak, March 20, 2020.
Kay would have celebrated 66 years of marriage to her wonderful husband, Fred, on May 5. She and Fred were avid world travelers, and Kay herself always loved a good party. She was sincerely interested in people and would strike up a conversation with anyone, and she especially loved large family gatherings. Above all else, Kay was loving, giving, and compassionate. She was deeply loved by her family and will be dearly missed.
Kay was the beloved wife of Frederick. Loving mother of Katherine, Michael (Roberta), Barbara (Bill) Boutell, and Pauline (Bob) Rocker. Dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of sixteen. Dear sister of Sharon (Danny) Briggs and Judy Chambers, and sister-in-law of Bill (Mary Anne) Burgin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. For updates and to share a memory, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020