Mary Klobuchar
Grosse Pointe Woods - Klobuchar, Mary. Age 71. July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Proud mother of Heather (Matt) Wettstein and Michael (Natalie) Klobuchar. Loving grandmother of Corrydon, Keegan, Caden, Canyon, and Colton. Visitation Friday 4 - 8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Right to Life Education Fund or the Capuchin Monastery. ahpeters.com