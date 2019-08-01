|
|
Mary Koziol, age 92, of Detroit, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Barney Koziol. They were married for 34 years. She was born February 13, 1927 in Argyle, Michigan. She is survived by her daughters Lorraine (Joe) Mroz and Patricia (Irving) Tabaka. She was the beloved grandmother of Joshua (Beth) Tabaka and Karen Paul, proud great-grandmother of Jake, Nathan, Matt, Abby, Alex, and Andrea. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Klotz, as well as her extended family Brian (Chrissy) Mroz, Scott (Karen) Mroz, and Gavin and Savannah. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, 8743 US 12, Brooklyn, MI 49230 with Fr. Jim McHugh officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Center, Chelsea or Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019