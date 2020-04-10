Resources
Mary Kubinski Philips

Mary Kubinski Philips Obituary
Mary Kubinski Philips

- - Age 97, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Bellbrook Senior Community, Rochester Hills, Michigan. Wife of the late Joseph. Mother of Barbara Philips Duda (Kennard), Steven (Lisa Cousineau) Philips and David Philips. Grandmother of Alexandra Duda Randall (Jason), Nicholas (Katie Crawford) and Kevin Philips. Mary spent the last few years of her life at Bellbrook Senior Community in Rochester Hills, Michigan, where she received excellent care from a group of incredibly compassionate and able staff members. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Harvest or to a local food bank in this time of crisis.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
