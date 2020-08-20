1/1
Mary L. Menard
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Menard

Plymouth - Mary L. Menard passed away peacefully, surrounded by immediate family, on Wednesday, 8/19/2020 after a sudden and brief illness. Part of a proud Chicago brood of 6, Mary arrived in the world on December 20, 1947. Mary originally thought her life would take her into the Sisterhood. That all changed when she met Walter, the love of her life. They married in 1967 and quickly started a family, being blessed with daughters Melissa and Molly. In the early 70's, Walter and Mary moved the family to Southeast Michigan where they began their custom home building business, now known as Menard Builders. With the business still flourishing after more than 40 years, and the girls with families of their own, Mary has spent the past decade being the ultimate snowbird, packing for Florida upon seeing the first leaf of autumn fall, leaving most certainly before the first snowflake gently settled. She would always come back in the Spring, to spend quality time with her grandsons, whom she loved dearly. Please raise your glass of Chardonnay and toast to Mary. Loving wife of Walter, amazing mother of Melissa (Morgan Gillette) Menard and Molly (Bill) Meeks. Proud Grandma of Dr. Dylan Goodrich, Garrett Meeks and Gavin Meeks. Dear sister of George (Cindy) Noth, Joseph (Diane) Noth, Dr. James (Anne) Noth, Irene (Paul Largay) Parker and the late Leanne (Gordon) Campbell. Visitation Sunday, August 23rd 3-8 PM and Monday, August 24th 6-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, August 25th 9:00 AM until the 9:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Penn, 760 Penniman Avenue, Plymouth, Ml 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Lying in State
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved