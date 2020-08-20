Mary L. Menard
Plymouth - Mary L. Menard passed away peacefully, surrounded by immediate family, on Wednesday, 8/19/2020 after a sudden and brief illness. Part of a proud Chicago brood of 6, Mary arrived in the world on December 20, 1947. Mary originally thought her life would take her into the Sisterhood. That all changed when she met Walter, the love of her life. They married in 1967 and quickly started a family, being blessed with daughters Melissa and Molly. In the early 70's, Walter and Mary moved the family to Southeast Michigan where they began their custom home building business, now known as Menard Builders. With the business still flourishing after more than 40 years, and the girls with families of their own, Mary has spent the past decade being the ultimate snowbird, packing for Florida upon seeing the first leaf of autumn fall, leaving most certainly before the first snowflake gently settled. She would always come back in the Spring, to spend quality time with her grandsons, whom she loved dearly. Please raise your glass of Chardonnay and toast to Mary. Loving wife of Walter, amazing mother of Melissa (Morgan Gillette) Menard and Molly (Bill) Meeks. Proud Grandma of Dr. Dylan Goodrich, Garrett Meeks and Gavin Meeks. Dear sister of George (Cindy) Noth, Joseph (Diane) Noth, Dr. James (Anne) Noth, Irene (Paul Largay) Parker and the late Leanne (Gordon) Campbell. Visitation Sunday, August 23rd 3-8 PM and Monday, August 24th 6-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, August 25th 9:00 AM until the 9:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Penn, 760 Penniman Avenue, Plymouth, Ml 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com