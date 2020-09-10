Mary L. Park



Melvindale - Park, Mary L. September 9, 2020. Age 92 of Melvindale. Dear sister of Pat (the late Bob) McCoy and Linda (Gary) Polenychko. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Park, her significant other of 37 years Sal Scarpace, and her parents William and Lillian Walters. Mary will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Mary's online guestbook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store