Mary L. Park
Mary L. Park

Melvindale - Park, Mary L. September 9, 2020. Age 92 of Melvindale. Dear sister of Pat (the late Bob) McCoy and Linda (Gary) Polenychko. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Park, her significant other of 37 years Sal Scarpace, and her parents William and Lillian Walters. Mary will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Mary's online guestbook.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
