Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Orchard United Methodist Church
30450 Farmington Road
Farmington Hills., MI
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Orchard United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Mount Hope Cemetery,
Middleville, MI
Mary L. Slucter
Mary L. Slucter

Farmington Hills - 100, passed away April 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Lynn, in 1999, and brother, Winfield Mattison. Surviving are five devoted children, Deanna (the late Glenn) Grace, David (Janine), Daryl (Diane), Dawn Pierdon and Dale (Barbara); ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral ceremony Saturday, April 20, 11 am (in state 10 am) at Orchard United Methodist Church, 30450 Farmington Rd., (btw. 13-14 Mile Roads), Farmington Hills. Interment will follow the luncheon at Mount Hope Cemetery, Middleville, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Mary's church, Orchard United Methodist Church, Farmington Hills. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019
