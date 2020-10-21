Mary Lois Langerman
Walled Lake - Mary Lois Langerman (nee: Brelsford) of Walled Lake died Monday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years Rolland John Langerman (d. 2015). She is survived by her devoted son Donald John Langerman. Rolland and Mary have five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to The Nature Conservancy or Paralyzed Veterans of America
. Arrangements by Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake. Condolences at www.LynchFamilyFuneralDirectors.com