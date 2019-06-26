Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln (at Lahser)
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln (at Lahser)
Bloomfield Hills, MI
- - Age 84, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert for almost 60 years. Loving mother of Brian, Thomas (Kathryn), and Diane Borovich (Scott). Devoted grandmother of Emma, Alena, Owen, Hugh, Audrey, Ava, Leksie and Fisher. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln (at Lahser), Bloomfield Hills. Visiting starts at church 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to MAUBC (Mother and Unborn Baby Care).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 26, 2019
