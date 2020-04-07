Services
Grosse Pointe Woods - Mary Lou Ferrante of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away in Naples, Florida this past Palm Sunday, due to complications from dementia. She was 81. She is the loving mother of Jennifer Bonnell (Bill), Jill O'Neill (Tim) and Domenic (Molly); and devoted grandmother to Billy (Amanda), Steve (Brooke), Jack, Julia, Matt, Nicole and Luke. Mary Lou will be greatly missed, but her ever-present smile, energy and spirit of always putting others first, lives on. A service to celebrate Mary Lou's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Alter Care, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Share a thought or memory with her family at ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
