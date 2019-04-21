|
|
Mary Lou Janes
- - Janes, Mary Lou, April 12, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Janes (61 plus years). Dear mother of Joanna Boeckl (Marc) and Robert Janes. Dearest grandmother of Brian Boeckl (Katherine) and Lindsay Boeckl. Great grandmother of Andreas and Imogen Boeckl. Sister of Judy Dunchack (the late Herb), Robert Hughes (Joan), the late William Hughes. Family will receive friends Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, April 26, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Harbor Springs Festival of the Book.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019