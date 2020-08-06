1/1
Mary Lou Kleist
Mary Lou Kleist

Kleist, Mary Lou, August 4, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of Melford. Dear mother of Dave (Barbara) and Tom (Barbara). Proud grandmother of Ben.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Road, Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley Rd., Clinton Twp., instate at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com

Due to the current health conditions facial masks must be worn with limited amount of people to attend visitation and funeral service. Proper social distancing will be required.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
