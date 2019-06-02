Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardens of St. Francis
930 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at Gardens of St. Francis
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Passmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou (Harrison) Passmore


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou (Harrison) Passmore Obituary
Mary Lou (Harrison) Passmore

Oregon, OH - Mary Lou Passmore, 83, of Oregon, OH passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Gardens of St. Francis. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Patricia and Gerard Noble. Mary Lou was a 1954 graduate of Ladywood High School in Lavonia, MI. She was very active in many groups in Michigan and Ohio including: Eastern Stars, Hartland Senior Center and Little Sisters of the Poor. Mary Lou enjoyed doll collecting and taught doll making classes. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Richard Harrison, Susan (Rick) Wilson, Charles (Patty) Harrison, Patrick (Linda) Harrison and Cathy (Jason) Stahl; step son, David (Carol) Passmore; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way; sister, Patricia (Bill) Moat and her brother, Thomas (Diane) Noble. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Albert W. Harrison and Melvin Passmore and her step children, Rickey Passmore and Cheryl Passmore.

Family and friends may visit the Gardens of St. Francis, 930 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Gardens of St. Francis. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 467 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45220.

www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now