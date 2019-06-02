|
Mary Lou (Harrison) Passmore
Oregon, OH - Mary Lou Passmore, 83, of Oregon, OH passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Gardens of St. Francis. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Patricia and Gerard Noble. Mary Lou was a 1954 graduate of Ladywood High School in Lavonia, MI. She was very active in many groups in Michigan and Ohio including: Eastern Stars, Hartland Senior Center and Little Sisters of the Poor. Mary Lou enjoyed doll collecting and taught doll making classes. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Mary Lou is survived by her children: Richard Harrison, Susan (Rick) Wilson, Charles (Patty) Harrison, Patrick (Linda) Harrison and Cathy (Jason) Stahl; step son, David (Carol) Passmore; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way; sister, Patricia (Bill) Moat and her brother, Thomas (Diane) Noble. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Albert W. Harrison and Melvin Passmore and her step children, Rickey Passmore and Cheryl Passmore.
Family and friends may visit the Gardens of St. Francis, 930 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Gardens of St. Francis. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 467 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45220.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019