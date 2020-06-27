MARY LOU SCHLICHT- - June 19, 2020, Age 86, Beloved wife of Paul A. Schlicht and former wife of Arthur E. Jordan (deceased). Dear mother of Jim Jordan, Beth Grant (John) and Karen Reske. Grandmother of Stacey and Jamie Jordan, Megan, Nicole and A.J. Lendo, Jake and Katie Reske, Chris (Cassie), Ryan and Sean (Sam) Grant. Sister of Thomas Granzow (deceased). Aunt of Kelley Heath (Tim Faley), Kirsten Sullivan (Chris), Chip Heath (Stacy), Elizabeth Granzow and Michael Granzow. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday July 2 at 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Thursday July 2, 9-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes to Heart to Heart Hospice in Bingham Farms or Michigan Alzheimer Foundation. View obituary and sign tribute wall at